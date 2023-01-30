Milwaukee Metal Fest Returns in 2023 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

Milwaukee Metal Fest, which has been dormant since 2007, will return this year with a jam-packed lineup. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and more will play the three-day fest Memorial Day weekend (May 26th-28th) at the The Rave/Eagles Club.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta purchased the rights to the Milwaukee Metal Fest last year, and is reviving it in a big way in 2023. In addition to the aforementioned bands, the fest will also feature Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, After the Burial, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Crowbar, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Terror, Gatecreeper, Khemmis, and several more notable metal acts.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 3rd) via The Rave / Eagles Club website, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (January 31st) at 10 a.m. local time.

“The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up-and-comers something to aspire to,” stated Jasta in a press release. “Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee.”

See the full lineup in the poster below.