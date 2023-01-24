Menu
2023 Oscars: Mitski & David Byrne, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated for Best Song

Diane Warren and “Naatu Naatu" have also been nominated

2023 oscars best original song mitski david byrne rihanna lady gaga nominations academy awards
Mitski (photo by Ebru Yildiz),David Byrne (Jody Rogac), Rihanna (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images), Lady Gaga (courtesy of the artist)
January 24, 2023 | 9:56am ET

    The 2023 Academy Awards will see titans of popular music facing off in the category of Original Song, with Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren vying for Oscar gold.

    Mitski and Byrne have received the nod alongside Son Lux’s Rya Lott for “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Byrne is a previous winner, having taken home the trophy for 1987’s The Last Emperor alongside his co-composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

    Meanwhile, Rihanna has been recognized for “Lift Me Up,” her comeback contribution to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler, and now that it’s been nominated for an Oscar it’s practically a lock to be featured during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

    Lady Gaga is one of a number of representatives of Top Gun: Maverick, and alongside Bloodpop she’ll be competing for “Hold My Hand.” She previously won for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, where she was also nominated for Best Actress, and she also got a nod for “Til It Happens to You” from the 2016 documentary The Hunting Ground.

    Diane Warren has been nominated for “Applause” for Tell It Like a Woman, her 14th nomination in the category. While she’s never won for Best Original Song, she was honored with an Academy Honorary Award last year. Altogether they’ll be competing against “Naatu Naatu,” from the international Indian blockbuster, RRR. “Naatu Naatu” previously won the Golden Globe in the same category.

    One heavyweight notably absent from the category is Taylor Swift, whom many expected to compete with “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. As it turns out, the crawdads will be singing at home in their pajamas.

    The 2023 Oscar winners will be announced during a televised ceremony on March 12th.

    Find the full list of nominees here.

     

2023 Oscars: Mitski & David Byrne, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated for Best Song

