Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to new single "Crossing Guard"

model:actriz dogsbody
Model/Actriz, photo by Lily Frances
January 18, 2023 | 9:16pm ET

    Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”

    Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden, guitarist Jack Wetmore, drummer Ruben Radlauer, and bassist Aaron Shapiro — recorded Dogsbody with Seth Manchester. The LP, out via True Panther, follows the 2017 EP No and features the previously released track “Mosquito.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The band’s North American tour begins March 9th in Durham, North Carolina. After a few headlining dates, Model/Actriz will head to Austin for South by Southwest from March 14th to 18th. From there, they’ll hit the likes of Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, and Boston before wrapping up in New York City on April 20th. Grab tickets here.

    New single “Crossing Guard” begins with an unnerving combination of rattling, faraway percussion and Haden’s growl (groan?) before exploding into an ominous disco groove. The track comes with an equally unsettling music video by Nathan Castiel, which somehow references both Lady Gaga and the JMW Turner painting Rain, Steam, and Speed. Check it out below.

    Dogsbody Artwork:
    model:actriz dogsbody artwork

    Model/Actriz 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/09 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook *
    03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
    03/11 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *
    03/14-03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    03/24 — Oakland, CA @ Stork Club
    03/25-03/26 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
    03/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
    03/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
    03/31 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    04/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
    04/06 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    04/07 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House
    04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch
    04/09 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
    04/13 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
    04/14 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    04/15 — Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub
    04/18 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
    04/20 — New York, NY @ Racket

    * = w/ Frost Children

