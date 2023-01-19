Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates

Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”

Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden, guitarist Jack Wetmore, drummer Ruben Radlauer, and bassist Aaron Shapiro — recorded Dogsbody with Seth Manchester. The LP, out via True Panther, follows the 2017 EP No and features the previously released track “Mosquito.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

The band’s North American tour begins March 9th in Durham, North Carolina. After a few headlining dates, Model/Actriz will head to Austin for South by Southwest from March 14th to 18th. From there, they’ll hit the likes of Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, and Boston before wrapping up in New York City on April 20th. Grab tickets here.

New single “Crossing Guard” begins with an unnerving combination of rattling, faraway percussion and Haden’s growl (groan?) before exploding into an ominous disco groove. The track comes with an equally unsettling music video by Nathan Castiel, which somehow references both Lady Gaga and the JMW Turner painting Rain, Steam, and Speed. Check it out below.

Dogsbody Artwork:



Model/Actriz 2023 Tour Dates:

03/09 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

03/11 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

03/14-03/18 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/24 — Oakland, CA @ Stork Club

03/25-03/26 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

03/31 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

04/06 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/07 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Monarch

04/09 — Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

04/13 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

04/14 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

04/15 — Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

04/18 — Washington, DC @ DC9

04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

04/20 — New York, NY @ Racket

* = w/ Frost Children