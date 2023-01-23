Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Monica Bellucci sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, the one-person show that she’s been performing in since 2019.

Advertisement

Related Video

The actress tells us how she got the role and how it’s affected her relationship with the famed opera singer, which operas she uses in her preparation, and how playing a musician differs from her other roles. She also discusses the documentary that will come from the show.

Bellucci also dives into her upcoming role in Mafia Mamma opposite Toni Collette, and if she would have liked to reprise her role as Persephone in the recent Matrix sequel.

Listen to Monica Bellucci chat about Maria Callas and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.