Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

The actress discusses her portrayal of the famed Opera singer and the strong characters she’s drawn to

Advertisement
Monica Bellucci Maria Callas Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Monica Bellucci, photo by Tom Volf
Consequence Staff
January 23, 2023 | 3:48pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Monica Bellucci sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, the one-person show that she’s been performing in since 2019.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress tells us how she got the role and how it’s affected her relationship with the famed opera singer, which operas she uses in her preparation, and how playing a musician differs from her other roles. She also discusses the documentary that will come from the show.

    Bellucci also dives into her upcoming role in Mafia Mamma opposite Toni Collette, and if she would have liked to reprise her role as Persephone in the recent Matrix sequel.

    Listen to Monica Bellucci chat about Maria Callas and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Kurtwood Smith that '90s show interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Kurtwood Smith on That '90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

January 20, 2023

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

January 19, 2023

Dave Rowntree radio songs blue podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

January 18, 2023

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV kyle meredith

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

January 16, 2023

rob lowe dog gone kyle meredith with interview

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

January 13, 2023

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

Ben Gibbard Death Cab For Cutie Interview Podcast Kyle Meredith With

Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More

January 9, 2023

Henry Melling The Pale Blue Eye Kyle Meredith Interview Podcast

Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye

January 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

Menu Shop Search Newsletter