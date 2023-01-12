It’s an undeniably interesting time for MONSTA X. The five active members of the group — Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M — have been writing, creating, and touring steadily over the past few years. An English-language release, The Dreaming, was followed by 2022’s SHAPE OF LOVE. The group’s leader, Shownu, is completing his enlistment period in the South Korean military and expected to return in the coming months. In the meantime, youngest member I.M signed with Sony Music Korea for solo endeavors, while emphasizing his commitment to the group simultaneously.

Contract renewals, especially for groups who have been active as long as MONSTA X, can be anxiety-inducing for fans (MONSTA X’s listeners are known as MONBEBE). The members of MONSTA X, relaxed and clearly familiar with one another in conversation with Consequence over Zoom, don’t seem worried; the way they discuss their team dynamic should be assurance enough for anyone worried about the group’s future.

“Personally, I think I’m more energetic when working as a team and working together,” says Kihyun, who dove into solo endeavors throughout 2022 with Voyager. I.M refers to the members as a “family” when discussing their decision-making process.

The group has now returned with their 12th mini-album, a wild number, even when remembering that MONSTA X have been active since 2015.

With REASON and title track “Beautiful Liar,” the members are clear — they were ready to dive into something a bit more sultry than past releases. 2022’s “LOVE” is glittery and bright, while the nostalgic roller-rink visual for “You Problem” is addictive and sweet. “Beautiful Liar” is the perfect introduction to REASON, which is more rock inspired, heavier, and sonically darker. “I wanted to mix different genres,” says Joohoney, who wrote on multiple tracks alongside the other members. “We participated at every point, especially with the lead track, ‘Beautiful Liar,'” I.M explains.

Give REASON a spin, and read the full interview with Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M below.