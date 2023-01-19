50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

No one really should have been shocked by how music unfolded in 2022. Everyone — everyone — was raring to get back out there. Artists that had sat on completed records for two years were finally able to share them with the world, while those who had spent their time cooped up writing new material had fresh songs ready to go. Still, it felt like there was an inundation of albums, which begs the question: Is there anything left for 2023?

Dumb question. Of course there is. With the industry’s wheels turning at full capacity again, we have new music to look forward to from all corners of the landscape. Long-anticipated efforts from Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, The Smashing Pumpkins, and (fingers crossed) Rihanna are expected. Icons like Depeche Mode, Peter Gabriel, The Cure, and Shania Twain (!) are returning. Breakouts like Måneskin, Shame, Ice Spice, Bartees Strange, and Meet Me @ the Altar will deliver fresh full-lengths.

And then there are those acts we haven’t seen for what feels like ages who are finally gifting us with their presence. Janelle Monáe is stepping off the screen and into our speakers. blink-182 have the classic lineup back together. boygenius are reuniting with each of the members at new peaks in their solo careers. The National are set to put an end to one of the longest gaps between LPs in their career. Frank Ocean. That’s it, just Frank Ocean.

Although it’s early yet — and not all of these releases have been formally announced or confirmed — the stage is set for another strong year for music. If even half of the albums mentioned here live up to their own hype, it’s going to be a challenge making the inverse of this list come year’s end. But that’s a future-us problem; for now, we just can’t wait to hear these 50 anticipated albums.

— Ben Kaye

Editorial Director

Editor’s note: Check out our upcoming release calendar to see more albums arriving this year.