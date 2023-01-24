Menu
Previously Unreleased Motörhead Song “Greedy Bastards” Unveiled: Stream

From the forthcoming Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, arriving February 24th

motorhead greedy bastards stream
Motörhead, photo by Thaib A. Wahab
January 24, 2023 | 9:38am ET

    Another previously unreleased Motörhead song, “Greedy Bastards,” has been unveiled ahead of Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic — the expanded reissue of the band’s final 2015 album, arriving February 24th.

    The collection includes two shelved tracks from that session, the other being “Bullet in Your Brain,” which was released in late November. On “Greedy Bastards,” Motörhead slow down the pace for a mid-tempo ballad lamenting political corruption. It even begins with a monologue from the late Lemmy Kilmister, who certainly had no love for politicians.

    “You’ve never seen a politician who’s kept a promise,” he says. “You’ve never seen a politician who wasn’t a liar — not even the great ones. It’s all bullshit, man. It’s all control.”

    Said guitarist Phil Campbell of the track: “Another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.”

    Seriously Bad Magic will include the original 2015 album with the addition of the two previously unreleased bonus tracks, an interview with the late Lemmy, and a full concert recording: Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!.

    Long Lost Motörhead Iron Fist Short Film Restored With Previously Unreleased Track: Watch

    For Motörhead fans, the two-disc release serves as the ultimate snapshot of the band’s final chapter. One of Lemmy’s final interviews, dubbed “War, Love, Death and Injustice,” rounds out the collection. The interview was conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik during the band’s 2015 tour in support of Bad Magic.

    The reissue will be released in a variety of formats including 2-LP vinyl, 2-CD, and digitally. A limited edition box set will house all formats — 2-LP vinyl, the CD version, and the Lemmy interview on vinyl — and comes with a “Motörhead – MURDER ONE” ouija board and planchette, “should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Watch the animated video for “Greedy Bastards” below and pre-order Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic here.

Previously Unreleased Motörhead Song "Greedy Bastards" Unveiled: Stream

