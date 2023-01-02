Menu
Mount Eerie Shares Brooding New Song "Huge Fire": Stream

Off 7e.p. Records' 20th anniversary compilation COLORS

January 2, 2023 | 12:34pm ET

    Phil Elverum has released a new song called “Huge Fire” under his Mount Eerie moniker. Stream it below.

    A slow-burner of a track, “Huge Fire” finds Elverum describing the weight of carrying years of emotional baggage. “Nothing but me and all this shattered wood I’ve been pulling,” he sings over swirling instrumentation. “Into a heap of flames and smoke, this is my life/ And by now I’ve lived long enough to know/ That nothing’s stronger than the blow.”

    “Huge Fire” appears on COLORS, a 20th anniversary compilation from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records featuring current artists on the label, alumni, and “tour friends.” Beginning in April of last year, 7e.p. started putting out songs from the album on a weekly basis, and the arrival of the track completes the project.

    Stream COLORS below. The album is on sale via Bandcamp through December 31st, 2023.

    The last Mount Eerie release was 2019’s Lost Wisdom Pt. 2. Elverum went on to revive The Microphones in 2020 for their first album in 17 years, which was followed by the ambient Foghorn Tape.

