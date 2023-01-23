Mr. Bungle and Melvins Team Up for 2023 US “Geek Show” Tour

Mr. Bungle and Melvins are joining forces for the “Geek Show” US tour this May.

Fellow Ipecac Recordings labelmate Spotlights will also been onboard for the short trek, which kicks off May 11th in Los Angeles and wraps up on May 23rd in Oakland, California.

General ticket sales begin Friday (January 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub.

The all-Ipecac bill resurrects the label’s “Geek Show” tour package, the last of which occurred in 2004. The outing also aligns with Mr. Bungle and Melvins’ May 13th appearance at the Sick New World festival.

“The Geek Show tours of the past were some of the best live show experiences I’ve ever had,” said Mr. Bungle’s Mike Patton, who recently returned to performing live after coping with mental health issues. “Hanging out with friends that are also some of my favorite musicians is a great way to spend a couple weeks. This iteration is a mindblower. You will want to be the first one there and the last to leave this party! The mighty Melvins and Spotlights will prove to be a challenge for Mr. Bungle to follow. I only wish we could take this package around the globe.”

Added Ipecac Recordings co-owner Greg Werckman: “It was always nice to be able to coordinate schedules and put a bunch of Ipecac bands together on the road. This is a fantastic lineup. All three bands deliver in their powerful and unique way. I wish it could have been an eight band bill. Hopefully this is only the beginning in getting the Geek Shows going again. Enjoy!”

Below you can see the full list of "Geek Show" tour dates.

Mr. Bungle and Melvins’ 2023 US Tour Dates with Spotlights:

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival *

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

* = no Spotlights