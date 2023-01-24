Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single “Almost Everything”: Stream

They also revealed a spring tour in Australia 2023

Advertisement
Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything
Mudhoney, photo by Emily Rieman
January 24, 2023 | 1:10pm ET

    Mudhoney have unveiled their eleventh studio album, Plastic Eternity, for release on April 7th via Sub Pop. The announcement arrives with lead single “Almost Everything” and the band’s first stretch of 2023 tour dates.

    Plastic Eternity was produced by the grunge group’s go-to collaborator Johnny Sangster and recorded over nine days in their native Seattle. The band, maintaining their longtime lineup of Mark Arm, Steve Turner, Guy Maddison, and Dan Peters, revealed in a statement that their songwriting process shifted as a result of a long break during the pandemic and the subsequent, speedy recording sessions. As opposed to “standing in a room and looking at each other and playing,” Arm shared that the band now “had the time and space to think about things as we were doing them, and to make a kind of course correction — to use a fucking terrible cliche.”

    The album’s first offering comes in the form of “Almost Everything,” a grinding groove that lyrically spans “fourteen billion years” while “all of time is happening all at once.” It’s mind-bending trip that accurately evokes the sounds of universes colliding on a cellular level, which at least is what the accompanying music video, directed by Arturo Baston, seems to suggest is happening.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Arm divulged that the lead single “was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove.” Stream Mudhoney’s “Almost Everything” below.

    Mudhoney will immediately follow the album release by embarking on a Spring tour of Australia. Starting in Coolangatta on April 14th, the band will host 14 dates between Brisbane, Melbourne, and more before wrapping in Margaret River on May 5th. See the full itinerary below and browse for tickets and deals to each show here.

    Plastic Eternity follows Mudhoney’s last full-length studio effort, 2018’s Digital Garbage, as well as their 2019 EP, Morning In America, and the 2020 Melvins collaborative EP, White Lazy Boy. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    Plastic Eternity Artwork:

    Mudhoney Plastic Eternity album artwork cover

    Plastic Eternity Tracklist:
    01. Souvenir of My Trip
    02. Almost Everything
    03. Cascades of Crap
    04. Flush the Fascists
    05. Move Under
    06. Severed Dreams in the Sleeper Cell
    07. Here Comes the Flood
    08. Human Stock Capital
    09. Tom Herman’s Hermits
    10. One or Two
    11. Cry Me an Atmospheric River
    12. Plasticity
    13. Little Dogs

    Mudhoney 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Coolangatta, AU @ Coolangatta Hotel
    04/15 – Byron Bay, AU @ The Northern
    04/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
    04/20 – Marrickville, AU @ Factory Theatre
    04/21 – Belford, AU @ Gumball Festival
    04/22 – Wollongong, AU @ AOW Uni Bar
    04/23 – Canberra, AU @ ANU Kambri
    04/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
    04/28 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal
    04/29 – Torquay, AU @ Torquay Hotel
    04/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Cherry Bar
    05/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory
    05/04 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount
    05/05 – Margaret River, AU @ The River

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

anvil 2023 us tour

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

January 24, 2023

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

January 24, 2023

Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 24, 2023

pigs x7 us tour 2023

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 24, 2023

big thief lucinda williams 2023 tour dates co ehadlining tickets indie rock music news

Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams

January 24, 2023

le tigre 2023 tour dates north america europe punk rock indie music news tickets kathleen hanna buy

Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

January 24, 2023

Beck Phoenix tickets 2023 summer odyssey tour presale code dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix's 2023 Tour

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter