Mudhoney have unveiled their eleventh studio album, Plastic Eternity, for release on April 7th via Sub Pop. The announcement arrives with lead single “Almost Everything” and the band’s first stretch of 2023 tour dates.

Plastic Eternity was produced by the grunge group’s go-to collaborator Johnny Sangster and recorded over nine days in their native Seattle. The band, maintaining their longtime lineup of Mark Arm, Steve Turner, Guy Maddison, and Dan Peters, revealed in a statement that their songwriting process shifted as a result of a long break during the pandemic and the subsequent, speedy recording sessions. As opposed to “standing in a room and looking at each other and playing,” Arm shared that the band now “had the time and space to think about things as we were doing them, and to make a kind of course correction — to use a fucking terrible cliche.”

The album’s first offering comes in the form of “Almost Everything,” a grinding groove that lyrically spans “fourteen billion years” while “all of time is happening all at once.” It’s mind-bending trip that accurately evokes the sounds of universes colliding on a cellular level, which at least is what the accompanying music video, directed by Arturo Baston, seems to suggest is happening.

Advertisement

Related Video

Arm divulged that the lead single “was originally known as ‘Gopal.’ It had been sitting in the recording device at our practice space for years and we avoided erasing it because we always loved its swinging Escalator groove.” Stream Mudhoney’s “Almost Everything” below.

Mudhoney will immediately follow the album release by embarking on a Spring tour of Australia. Starting in Coolangatta on April 14th, the band will host 14 dates between Brisbane, Melbourne, and more before wrapping in Margaret River on May 5th. See the full itinerary below and browse for tickets and deals to each show here.

Plastic Eternity follows Mudhoney’s last full-length studio effort, 2018’s Digital Garbage, as well as their 2019 EP, Morning In America, and the 2020 Melvins collaborative EP, White Lazy Boy. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Plastic Eternity Artwork:

Plastic Eternity Tracklist:

01. Souvenir of My Trip

02. Almost Everything

03. Cascades of Crap

04. Flush the Fascists

05. Move Under

06. Severed Dreams in the Sleeper Cell

07. Here Comes the Flood

08. Human Stock Capital

09. Tom Herman’s Hermits

10. One or Two

11. Cry Me an Atmospheric River

12. Plasticity

13. Little Dogs

Mudhoney 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Coolangatta, AU @ Coolangatta Hotel

04/15 – Byron Bay, AU @ The Northern

04/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

04/20 – Marrickville, AU @ Factory Theatre

04/21 – Belford, AU @ Gumball Festival

04/22 – Wollongong, AU @ AOW Uni Bar

04/23 – Canberra, AU @ ANU Kambri

04/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

04/28 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

04/29 – Torquay, AU @ Torquay Hotel

04/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Cherry Bar

05/03 – Adelaide, AU @ Lion Arts Factory

05/04 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount

05/05 – Margaret River, AU @ The River