MUNA Announce 2023 North American Tour

How’s this for a tour package: MUNA, our 2022 Band of the Year, have announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Nova Twins, our 2022 Rookie of the Year.

MUNA already had a busy schedule between a spring trek with Lorde and summer dates supporting Taylor Swift. Their headlining tour kicks off April 17th in Seattle and includes concerts in San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, Toronto, and Chicago. They’ll also make several festival stops such as Bonnaroo 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Ticketmaster pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 11th (use code SOUND). Check out the full schedule below and book your seats here.

MUNA 2023 Tour Dates:

03/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Sydney World Pride

03/08 — Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage #

03/10 — Melbourne, AUS @ SMMB #

03/11 — Melbourne, AUS @ SMMB #

03/13 — Sydney, AUS @ Aware Super Theatre #

03/14 — Sydney, NSW @ Aware Super Theatre #

03/16 — Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Festival

03/31 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

05/06 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

05/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/13 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL At Harrisburg University *

05/14 — Toronto, ON @ History *

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

05/17 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

05/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/08 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

07/14 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

07/15 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

* = w/ Nova Twins

# = w/ Lorde

^ = w/ Taylor Swift