Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Has Quips, Clues, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Aniston: Watch

Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Advertisement
Murder Mystery 2 trailer adam sandler jennier aniston netflix watch stream
Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix
January 30, 2023 | 11:54am ET

    Following the events of 2019’s Murder Mystery Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) are real detectives but not really respected detectives in the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2. The film arrives March 31st on Netflix.

    Picking up four years later, the comedy mystery sequel finds the Spitz’s as the heads of a struggling private eye agency with exactly one thing to look forward to: the wedding of their old friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar). But the island nuptials are spoiled when the groom is kidnapped, and every wedding attendee from guests to bride is a suspect.

    Murdery Mystery 2 co-stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon. It was written by original Murder Mystery screenwriter James Vanderbilt and directed by Jeremy Garelick, best known as one of the scribes behind The Hangover as well as the helmer of The Wedding Ringer and the Purge parody, The Binge. Check out the new trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This is Aniston’s first film project since Murdery Mystery, though she last year she did contribute to a televised tribute to Norman Lear. As for Sandler, next month he’ll be hitting the road on his 2023 standup tour (tickets are available here) and in March he’ll accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Jaarfar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Star in Biopic from Director Antoine Fuqua [Updated]

January 30, 2023

The Boogeyman trailer Stephen King preview clip watch sophie thatcher yellowjackets chris messina adaptation 2023

The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What's Lurking Under the Bed: Watch

January 30, 2023

Christian Bale Best Roles

Christian Bale's 10 Best Performances

January 30, 2023

Theo Rossi Emily The Criminal interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

January 30, 2023

alan cumming returns obe statement actor film hollywood british empire news

Alan Cumming Returns His OBE, Citing "Toxicity of Empire"

January 27, 2023

Infinity Pool Review Alexander Skarsgard

Infinity Pool Sends You Down a Road of Hedonistic Excess (In a Good Way): Review

January 27, 2023

Netflix You people

You People Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in a Funny and Refreshing Update of a Familiar Tale

January 27, 2023

stephen dorff comic book movies

Stephen Dorff Trashes "Worthless Garbage" Comic Book Movies

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Has Quips, Clues, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Aniston: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter