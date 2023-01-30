Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Has Quips, Clues, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Aniston: Watch

Following the events of 2019’s Murder Mystery Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) are real detectives but not really respected detectives in the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2. The film arrives March 31st on Netflix.

Picking up four years later, the comedy mystery sequel finds the Spitz’s as the heads of a struggling private eye agency with exactly one thing to look forward to: the wedding of their old friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar). But the island nuptials are spoiled when the groom is kidnapped, and every wedding attendee from guests to bride is a suspect.

Murdery Mystery 2 co-stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon. It was written by original Murder Mystery screenwriter James Vanderbilt and directed by Jeremy Garelick, best known as one of the scribes behind The Hangover as well as the helmer of The Wedding Ringer and the Purge parody, The Binge. Check out the new trailer below.

This is Aniston’s first film project since Murdery Mystery, though she last year she did contribute to a televised tribute to Norman Lear. As for Sandler, next month he’ll be hitting the road on his 2023 standup tour (tickets are available here) and in March he’ll accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.