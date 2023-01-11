Musicians Mourn Passing of Jeff Beck: “An Iconic, Genius Guitar Player”

Following the tragic and sudden news that Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 on January 10th, many of his peers in the music world have paid tribute to the legendary guitarist.

On Wednesday (January 11th), Beck’s family released a statement announcing that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had died “after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.”

The news shook the rock world, with such luminaries as Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, and others expressing sadness over Beck’s death while also praising him as one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived.

Advertisement

Related Video

Osbourne, whose recent solo album Patient Number 9 features Beck playing on the Grammy-nominated title track, stated, “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Page, who played with Beck as members of the Yardbirds in the 1960s, commented, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, a member of the Jeff Beck Group in the ’60s, remarked, “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”

Advertisement

Rod Stewart, another onetime member of the Jeff Beck Group, added, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.”

And Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi wrote, “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff.”

See these tributes, as well as additional ones from David Gilmour, Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and many more in the tweets below.

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij Advertisement — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU Advertisement — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 Advertisement — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us. #jeffBeck @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/kfeTDaPSdR — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) January 11, 2023

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player Advertisement — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

RIP one of the greats, Jeff Beck 🕊️🌹🎸 The Bruce family would like to extend our sincere love and condolences to @jeffbeckmusic’s family, friends and fans around the world. What an incredible legacy. Here are a couple of photos of Jack and Jeff together, not so long ago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vq2xnSDOSR — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔 Advertisement Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023

Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!! — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was like no one else. It wasn’t just skills and soul, he had his own vocabulary. A great musician like this leaves such a void. RIP JB — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 11, 2023

My favorite guitar player of all time has left us. RIP @jeffbeckmusic #jeffbeck #RIPjeffbeck pic.twitter.com/xB8MNURibX Advertisement — Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) January 11, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

Jeff scratched his name in the back of my Les Paul (thanks to my buddy Andy) when we hung out in Birmingham in Nov. ‘89. #jeffbeck #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/lgXr958itt — Damon Johnson (@DamonJOfficial) January 11, 2023

Shocking news. A big loss for music and the guitar world. RIP Jeff Beck 💔 https://t.co/9cVNXJ13jJ Advertisement — Gus G. (@gusgofficial) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. I’m so sad 😞 # — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) January 11, 2023

As Jamie West-Oram once said, "There is no 'best' guitarist in the world…Except there actually is ….Jeff Beck". There will never be another. — The Fixx (@FixxOnline) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was the best. RIP — Brendon Small (@brendonsmall) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck. He was my hero. A giant among men. I felt so lucky to call him a friend. I’m gonna miss him so much. Love to his family during this time of great loss. ❤️ @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/zmm3IPqaug — Tyler Bryant (@thetylerbryant) January 11, 2023