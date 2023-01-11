Menu
Musicians Mourn Passing of Jeff Beck: “An Iconic, Genius Guitar Player”

Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi, and more honor the legendary guitarist

Jeff Beck tributes
Jeff Beck, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
January 11, 2023 | 6:35pm ET

    Following the tragic and sudden news that Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 on January 10th, many of his peers in the music world have paid tribute to the legendary guitarist.

    On Wednesday (January 11th), Beck’s family released a statement announcing that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had died “after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.”

    The news shook the rock world, with such luminaries as Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, and others expressing sadness over Beck’s death while also praising him as one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived.

    Osbourne, whose recent solo album Patient Number 9 features Beck playing on the Grammy-nominated title track, stated, “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

    Page, who played with Beck as members of the Yardbirds in the 1960s, commented, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

    Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, a member of the Jeff Beck Group in the ’60s, remarked, “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”

    Rod Stewart, another onetime member of the Jeff Beck Group, added, “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.”

    And Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi wrote, “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff.”

    See these tributes, as well as additional ones from David Gilmour, Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and many more in the tweets below.

