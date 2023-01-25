My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA.
The outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Pre-sale tickets for select shows are available beginning today (January 25th) via Ticketmaster using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
The shows will focus heavily on My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult’s Wax Trax and Interscope years (1987-1997), highlighting the group’s transition from industrial rock to electronic dance music. The band still features original members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, who founded the Chicago outfit in 1987.
In the early ’90s, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult scored Billboard Dance Club hits with such songs as “Sexplosion!,” “Sex on Wheelz” and “Blue Buddha.”
See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 Tour Dates with ADULT. and KANGA:
05/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
05/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
05/30 – Sparks, NV @ Ranch House
05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box