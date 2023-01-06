Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 2

"More misery is coming," Netflix promised in a teaser trailer

Advertisement
wednesday season 2 netflix renew
Wednesday (Netflix)
January 6, 2023 | 12:22pm ET

    Wednesday Addams doesn’t bury hatchets, she sharpens them, and she’ll be back sharper than ever now that Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 2.

    The news is hardly a surprise; Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, even breaking some viewership records set by Stranger Things. Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced, Jenna Ortega-starring series inspired viral dances and unblinking stares, and according to co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, they’re just getting started.

    “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” they told Tudum. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega added. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

    Netflix has also shared a short teaser to celebrate the Season 2 pickup that promises “more misery is coming.” Revisit favored moments from Season 1 and check it out below.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

beachlife 2023 gwen stefani black keys black crowes music festival lineup news pop rock

BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest

January 6, 2023

Jordan Peele Corey Feldman Stand by Me prosthetic ear

Jordan Peele Says He "Very Creepily" Bought Corey Feldman's Stand by Me Ear

January 6, 2023

Tom Hanks with Truman Hanks

Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It's a Family Business"

January 6, 2023

Slayer's Kerry King

Kerry King Was Angered by Slayer's "Premature" Retirement: "That Livelihood Got Taken Away"

January 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 2

Menu Shop Search Newsletter