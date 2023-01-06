Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 2

Wednesday Addams doesn’t bury hatchets, she sharpens them, and she’ll be back sharper than ever now that Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 2.

The news is hardly a surprise; Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, even breaking some viewership records set by Stranger Things. Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced, Jenna Ortega-starring series inspired viral dances and unblinking stares, and according to co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, they’re just getting started.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” they told Tudum. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into Season 2. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

“[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” Ortega added. “Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

Netflix has also shared a short teaser to celebrate the Season 2 pickup that promises “more misery is coming.” Revisit favored moments from Season 1 and check it out below.