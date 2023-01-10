Menu
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased Single “Little Birds”: Stream

The vinyl compilation arrives on February 24th

Neutral Milk Hotel Collected Works box set 2023 Merge Jeff Mangum In the aeroplane over the sea on avery island little birds single vinyl record LP
Neutral Milk Hotel, photo courtesy of the artist
January 10, 2023 | 9:29am ET

    Neutral Milk Hotel, the indie rock project led by the reclusive Jeff Mangum, have readied a new archival box set, titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, for release on February 24th via Merge.

    The vinyl compilation includes the group’s two full-length LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, as well as two 10-inch EPs, three 7-inch singles, and an exclusive 12-inch picture disc of the concert album Live at Jittery Joe’s, which features a 1997 performance by the band originally released in 2001.

    The Collected Works marks the digital debut of several tracks initially included on a 2011 compilation self-released by Mangum, and expands on the previous offering with a double LP edition of On Avery Island, a remastered and extended tracklist for the 1994 EP Everything Is, and previously unreleased recordings for the singles “Little Birds,” “You’ve Passed,” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” A 7-inch single for “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” also comes in black vinyl with new artwork.

    Related Video

    The elusive rarity “Little Birds” stands as the first preview of the Neutral Milk Hotel box set, with the collection touting a 1998 demo and an unreleased live recording from the band’s 2014 reunion tour. The song was written after Mangum confronted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher, and later gained mythic status in the band’s catalog thanks to a long-circulated live recording from 1998. Stream it below.

    Pre-orders for The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel box set are ongoing.

    The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Tracklist:
    In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
    01. King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
    02. King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3
    03. In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
    04. Two-Headed Boy
    05. Fool
    06. Holland, 1945
    07. Communist Daughter
    08. Oh Comely
    09. Ghost
    10. [untitled]
    11. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

    On Avery Island
    01. Song Against Sex
    02. You’ve Passed
    03. Someone Is Waiting
    04. A Baby for Pree
    05. Marching Theme
    06. Where You’ll Find Me Now
    07. Avery Island/April 1st
    08. Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone
    09. Three Peaches
    10. Naomi
    11. April 8th
    12. Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

    Ferris Wheel on Fire
    01. Oh Sister (1995)
    02. Ferris Wheel on Fire (1993)
    03. Home (1992)
    04. April 8th (1992)
    05. I Will Bury You in Time (1994)
    06. Engine (1993)
    07. A Baby for Pree/Glow into You (1995)
    08. My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

    Everything Is
    01. Everything Is
    02. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)
    03. Unborn
    04. Tuesday Moon
    05. Ruby Bulb
    06. Snow Song
    07. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

    “Little Birds” 7-inch
    01. Little Birds (Live) [1998]
    02. Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

    “You’ve Passed” 7-inch
    01. You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)
    02. Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)

    “Holland, 1945” 7-inch
    01. Holland, 1945
    02. Engine

    Live at Jittery Joe’s
    01. Intro
    02. A Baby for Pree
    03. Two-Headed Boy
    04. I Will Bury You in Time
    05. Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone
    06. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2
    07. I Love How You Love Me
    08. Engine
    09. Naomi
    10. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2
    11. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3
    12. Oh Comely

    Neutral Milk Hotel Collected Works box set artwork Merge Records 2023

