Neutral Milk Hotel, the indie rock project led by the reclusive Jeff Mangum, have readied a new archival box set, titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, for release on February 24th via Merge.

The vinyl compilation includes the group’s two full-length LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea, as well as two 10-inch EPs, three 7-inch singles, and an exclusive 12-inch picture disc of the concert album Live at Jittery Joe’s, which features a 1997 performance by the band originally released in 2001.

The Collected Works marks the digital debut of several tracks initially included on a 2011 compilation self-released by Mangum, and expands on the previous offering with a double LP edition of On Avery Island, a remastered and extended tracklist for the 1994 EP Everything Is, and previously unreleased recordings for the singles “Little Birds,” “You’ve Passed,” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” A 7-inch single for “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” also comes in black vinyl with new artwork.

Advertisement

Related Video

The elusive rarity “Little Birds” stands as the first preview of the Neutral Milk Hotel box set, with the collection touting a 1998 demo and an unreleased live recording from the band’s 2014 reunion tour. The song was written after Mangum confronted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher, and later gained mythic status in the band’s catalog thanks to a long-circulated live recording from 1998. Stream it below.

Pre-orders for The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel box set are ongoing.

<a href="https://neutralmilkhotel.bandcamp.com/album/little-birds" target="_blank">Little Birds by Neutral Milk Hotel</a>

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel Tracklist:

In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

01. King of the Carrot Flowers Pt. 1

02. King of Carrot Flowers Pts. 2 & 3

03. In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

04. Two-Headed Boy

05. Fool

06. Holland, 1945

07. Communist Daughter

08. Oh Comely

09. Ghost

10. [untitled]

11. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

On Avery Island

01. Song Against Sex

02. You’ve Passed

03. Someone Is Waiting

04. A Baby for Pree

05. Marching Theme

06. Where You’ll Find Me Now

07. Avery Island/April 1st

08. Gardenhead/Leave Me Alone

09. Three Peaches

10. Naomi

11. April 8th

12. Pree-Sisters Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye

Advertisement

Ferris Wheel on Fire

01. Oh Sister (1995)

02. Ferris Wheel on Fire (1993)

03. Home (1992)

04. April 8th (1992)

05. I Will Bury You in Time (1994)

06. Engine (1993)

07. A Baby for Pree/Glow into You (1995)

08. My Dream Girl Don’t Exist (Live) [1992]

Everything Is

01. Everything Is

02. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)

03. Unborn

04. Tuesday Moon

05. Ruby Bulb

06. Snow Song

07. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch

“Little Birds” 7-inch

01. Little Birds (Live) [1998]

02. Little Birds (Studio Demo) [1998]

Advertisement

“You’ve Passed” 7-inch

01. You’ve Passed (Alternate Version)

02. Where You’ll Find Me Now (Alternate Version)

“Holland, 1945” 7-inch

01. Holland, 1945

02. Engine

Live at Jittery Joe’s

01. Intro

02. A Baby for Pree

03. Two-Headed Boy

04. I Will Bury You in Time

05. Gardenhead / Leave Me Alone

06. Two-Headed Boy Pt. 2

07. I Love How You Love Me

08. Engine

09. Naomi

10. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2

11. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 3

12. Oh Comely