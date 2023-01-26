Menu
New Order Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Including an appearance at South by Southwest

new order 2023 tour
New Order, photo by Warren Jackson
January 25, 2023 | 9:45pm ET

    New Order are hitting the road with a new run of tour dates slated for March 2023.

    The new wave legends’ newly announced US jaunt is really a tour of the south, with dates scheduled in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. The Austin shows are, of course, for South by Southwest, while the rest will be headlining gigs. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while fans can use code TRUEFAITH to access a pre-sale that begins Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

    On January 27th, New Order will release “definitive edition” box set for their 1985 album Low-Life, featuring previously unreleased material from the era alongside live footage and new artwork. Revisit our list of the band’s 10 Best Songs.

    New Order 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    03/11 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    03/13-03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/16 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

