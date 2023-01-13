Menu
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup

Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers are also heading to the Big Easy

Ed Sheeran to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest
Jazz musician Ed Sheeran, photo by Scott Legato/WireImage/Getty Images
January 13, 2023 | 11:47am ET

    The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has revealed its expansive 2023 lineup, led by Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers.

    Jazzfest returns April 28th – May 7th, featuring 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different stages at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

    Other notable acts include Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, Herbie Hancock, Tom Jones, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Jazmine Sullivan, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Big Freedia, Mavis Staples, Tank and The Bangas, Angelique Kidjo, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ivan Neville’s Dumstaphunk, Mdou Moctar, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Jamie Cullum, Galactic, Tab Benoit, Taj Mahal Quartet, Marcus King, Cory Wong, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and more. See the lineup poster below.

    Tickets to New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 — including GA and VIP weekend passes — are now on sale through the festival’s website.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 lineup poster

