The New Pornographers Announce New Album Continue as a Guest, North American Tour

The New Pornographers have announced their new album, Continue as a Guest, out March 31st as their debut on Merge Records. Along with the announcement, they have mapped out a North American tour (grab your tickets here) with Wild Pink and released a new single titled “Really Really Light.”

A.C. Newman produced the 10-track album, which he recorded alongside a lineup of Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey, and Joe Seiders. Continue as a Guest also features contributions from saxophonist Zach Djanikian and Sadie Dupuis, the latter of whom co-wrote “Firework in the Falling Snow.”

Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Though Dan Bejar doesn’t appear on Continue as a Guest, Newman reworked “Really Really Light” from a song that the Destroyer frontman wrote for New Pornographers’ 2014 album Brill Bruisers. “Really Really Light” arrives with an accompanying video directed by Christian Cerezo. Watch it below.

“I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it,” Newman said in a statement. “I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song ‘The Man’ which interpolated the chorus from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows… It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne–era Tom Petty, a classic go-to.”

Kicking off on April 19th in Asheville, North Carolina, New Pornographers’ tour will make a two-night stand in Chicago as well as stops in Austin, Toronto, New York City, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 10th; sign up for the code here. A portion of proceeds from pre-sale tickets sold through the group’s website will go to the abortion rights organization Frontera Fund.

In 2021, New Pornographers reissued their debut album, Mass Romantic, and embarked on an accompanying tour.

Continue as a Guest Artwork:

Continue as a Guest Tracklist:

01. Really Really Light

02. Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies

03. Cat and Mouse with the Light

04. Last and Beautiful

05. Continue as a Guest

06. Bottle Episodes

07. Marie and the Undersea

08. Angelcover

09. Firework in the Falling Snow

10. Wish Automatic Suite

The New Pornographers 2023 Tour Dates:

04/19 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

04/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

04/21 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s *

04/22 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/23 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory *

04/25 — Austin, TX @ Paramount *

04/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

04/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall *

04/28 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

04/29 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

04/30 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald *

05/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/06 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall *

05/09 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/11 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth *

05/13 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

05/14 — Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater *

05/15 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/17 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/21 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

* = w/ Wild Pink