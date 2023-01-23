Menu
Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

The Canadian rock band will be supported by country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

January 23, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this summer. The multi-platinum rockers have announced the “Get Rollin’ Tour,” taking them across North America with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

    The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off June 12th in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an August 8th show in Belmont Park, New York.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. Even so, Nickelback is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on March 13th.

    To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:
    06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
    06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
    07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
    07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
    08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
    08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
    08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

    ^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

