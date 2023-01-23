Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this summer. The multi-platinum rockers have announced the “Get Rollin’ Tour,” taking them across North America with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off June 12th in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an August 8th show in Belmont Park, New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. Even so, Nickelback is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on March 13th.

To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:

06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross