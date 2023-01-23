Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this summer. The multi-platinum rockers have announced the “Get Rollin’ Tour,” taking them across North America with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off June 12th in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an August 8th show in Belmont Park, New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. Even so, Nickelback is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on March 13th.
To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:
06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/30 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
^ = festival date, no Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross