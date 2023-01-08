Nicolas Cage Reveals Potential Plot for Face/Off 2

Nicolas Cage recently relived many of his iconic film roles in the meta action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. One such scene saw Cage spoof the ending to Face/Off, the 1997 John Woo sci-fi action thriller co-starring John Travolta. As it turns out, Cage has been approached about making an actual sequel to Face/Off, and went as far to reveal that the film’s prospective plot would involve his and Travolta’s characters’ children.

“I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability,” Cage said in an interview with Collider. “It’s almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor (Cage) and Sean (Travolta) having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it’s four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there’s a lot of fertile ground there.”

Cage explained that he’s had a meeting about a potential Face/Off 2, but no plans have been finalized. “I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven’t heard anything since, so I don’t know,” he said. Still, like previous reports of a sequel, the actor offered director Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) as a potential name to helm the project. “He’s great, and I think we share similar tastes,” Cage said. “We have similar sensibilities. I liked everything he did with Godzilla vs. Kong and I think that he’s smart. He has respect for cinema and various kinds of iconography. I think it would be great.”

Cage currently stars in the Western The Old Way, which is in theaters now. Come April, he’ll portray Dracula in Renfield. Revisit our ranking of 15 of the actor’s most essential roles here.