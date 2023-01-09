Nicolas Cage “Not Really Down” to Act in Star Wars: “I’m a Trekkie, Man”

You won’t catch Nicolas Cage in a galaxy far, far away anytime soon. In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor thespian said he’s “not really down” with acting in the Star Wars films or series, explaining, “I’m a Trekkie, man.”

Cage was responding to comments made by The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal, his costar in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, who noted at D23 last year that he had been trying to recruit Cage to appear in the Star Wars universe. But according to Cage, “I’m not really down. I’m a Trekkie, man,” he said. “I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Caged added that he “grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [elements]. To me, what science fiction is really all about, and why it’s such an important genre, is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and you can, without people jumping on you. You can really express your thoughts… Star Trek really embraced that. I thought they got into some serious stuff.” Check out a clip from the interview below.

Let’s hope we see Cage on the Enterprise sometime soon. But in the meantime, he’s floating through Renfield as the world’s most toxic boss, Dracula. That film will be invited into theaters on April 14th, and beyond that, Cage recently revealed a potential plot for Face/Off 2.