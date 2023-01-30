Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single “Goodbye & Good Riddance”: Stream

The son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland returns with another new solo song

Advertisement
noah weiland goodbye good riddance
Noah Weiland, via YouTube
January 30, 2023 | 11:32am ET

    Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, continues to forge his own path as a solo artist. The singer has unveiled the new single “Goodbye & Good Riddance” featuring Slayloverboy.

    Like his past solo material, the new song is based in a pop rock/emo rap style and sees Noah reflecting on a breakup that resulted from his past substance abuse. It’s a topic he’s discussed openly since being ousted from the now-defunct band Suspect208 (which also featured Slash’s son London Hudson on drums and Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo on bass) for his apparent “dark path of drug use,” in the words of the other band members.

    “I wrote the song about having to force myself to move on from the love of my life due to substance use in the past,” Weiland told iHeartRadio. “I’m past that point in my life.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a previous interview with iHeartRadio, Weiland recounted his troubles with opiate addiction and how he entered rehab after being kicked out of Suspect208. He insisted that his drug use began after exiting the band and that many were eager to compare him to his dad, whose addictions led to his eventual death in 2015.

    “People want to see me be a statistic so bad, I feel like,” said Noah in 2022. “There were so many posts when the band ended and all the comments were, ‘Oh, just like his dad, just like his dad.’”

    As for his career, Noah hopes to continue releasing singles and building a fanbase before dropping a full-length project.

    Advertisement

    “I want to wait until there’s a lot more people looking at me before I think of a mixtape or an album,” he said, “because I don’t want to put my all into something and then it goes unappreciated.”

    Noah Weiland debut EP
     Editor's Pick
    Noah Weiland Releases Debut Solo EP, Says “Wish My Pops Was Here to Hear It”: Stream

    Below you can watch the Sage Flores-directed music video for “Goodbye & Good Riddance.”

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Parannoul After the magic stream preorder

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

January 29, 2023

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

Bluey Dance Mode new album artwork tracklist song stream

Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Ben Gibbard Shrinking Title Theme Frightening Fishes new song Jason Segel Harrison Ford

Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford's Shrinking: Stream

January 27, 2023

Green Day Nimrod 25th anniversary edition box set billie joe armstrong tickets stream buy preorder tour good riddance time of your life

Green Day Reveal Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music: Stream

January 27, 2023

sombr weak

Singer-Songwriter sombr Signs to Warner Records, Drops New Single "weak": Exclusive

January 27, 2023

Zach Bryan Maggie Rogers Dawns new song stream

Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song "Dawns": Stream

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Goodbye & Good Riddance": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter