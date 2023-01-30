Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, continues to forge his own path as a solo artist. The singer has unveiled the new single “Goodbye & Good Riddance” featuring Slayloverboy.

Like his past solo material, the new song is based in a pop rock/emo rap style and sees Noah reflecting on a breakup that resulted from his past substance abuse. It’s a topic he’s discussed openly since being ousted from the now-defunct band Suspect208 (which also featured Slash’s son London Hudson on drums and Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo on bass) for his apparent “dark path of drug use,” in the words of the other band members.

“I wrote the song about having to force myself to move on from the love of my life due to substance use in the past,” Weiland told iHeartRadio. “I’m past that point in my life.”

In a previous interview with iHeartRadio, Weiland recounted his troubles with opiate addiction and how he entered rehab after being kicked out of Suspect208. He insisted that his drug use began after exiting the band and that many were eager to compare him to his dad, whose addictions led to his eventual death in 2015.

“People want to see me be a statistic so bad, I feel like,” said Noah in 2022. “There were so many posts when the band ended and all the comments were, ‘Oh, just like his dad, just like his dad.’”

As for his career, Noah hopes to continue releasing singles and building a fanbase before dropping a full-length project.

“I want to wait until there’s a lot more people looking at me before I think of a mixtape or an album,” he said, “because I don’t want to put my all into something and then it goes unappreciated.”

Below you can watch the Sage Flores-directed music video for “Goodbye & Good Riddance.”