Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce New Album Council Skies, Share “Easy Now”: Stream

Out June 2nd

Noel Gallagher, photo by Matt Crockett
January 17, 2023 | 7:40am ET

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have readied their fourth studio album, Council Skies. The project arrives June 2nd via Sour Mash Records, while new single “Easy Now” is available to stream now.

    Gallagher recorded Council Skies at his Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, co-producing the album with longtime collaborator Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey. In a statement, the Oasis guitarist explained that the LP draws on the hunger for success that one really only feels in their youth.

    “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s,” Gallagher said. “When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

    In addition to regular digital, CD, and LP formats, Council Skies will be released on 3xLP and 2xCD deluxe limited-edition formats that feature remixes by Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Directed by Colin Solal, the “Easy Now” video stars House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock and features a cameo from Gallagher himself. It follows the first Council Skies single “Pretty Boy,” which features guitar by Johnny Marr.

    This summer, Gallagher will perform a run of shows in his native UK. See his full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster. His last High Flying Birds album was 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, while he released the greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) in 2021.

    Council Skies Artwork:

    noel gallaghers high flying birds council skies artwork

    Council Skies Tracklist:
    01. I’m Not Giving Up Tonight
    02. Pretty Boy
    03. Dead to the World
    04. Open the Door, See What You Find
    05. Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone
    06. Easy Now
    07. Council Skies
    08. There She Blows!
    09. Love Is a Rich Man
    10. Think Of a Number
    11. Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There in the End

    Deluxe Album Tracklist:

    Disc 1
    01. I’m Not Giving Up Tonight
    02. Pretty Boy
    03. Dead to the World
    04. Open the Door, See What You Find
    05. Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone
    06. Easy Now
    07. Council Skies
    08. There She Blows!
    09. Love Is a Rich Man
    10. Think Of a Number

    Disc 2
    01. Don’t Stop…
    02. We’re Gonna Get There in the End
    03. Mind Games
    04. Pretty Boy (Instrumental)
    05. Dead to the World (Instrumental)
    06. Council Skies (Instrumental)
    07. Think Of a Number (Instrumental)
    08. I’m Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)
    09. Think Of a Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix)
    10. Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)
    11. Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)
    12. Flying on the Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)
    13. You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)
    14. Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 — Buckinghamshire, UK @ PennFest
    07/28 — London, UK @ Crystal Palace Bowl
    08/05 — Saffron Waldon, Essex, UK @ Audley End
    08/19 — Monmouthshire, UK @ Caldicot Castle
    08/20 — Sedgefield, Country Durham, UK @ Hardwick Festival
    08/26 — Manchester, UK @ Wythenshawe Park

