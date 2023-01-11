NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”

NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run.

The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In announcing the farewell trek, NOFX have unveiled dates for eight cities thus far, including two “campout” weekends. The tour kicks off with a camping festival at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas, on April 22nd and 23rd, and also includes a similar two-day camping stop in Columbus, Ohio, on June 24th and 25th.

Per the press release, “NOFX will perform 40 songs a night, including full albums and rarities, plus they will never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.”

The campout in Austin will also feature Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, and more.

Frontman Fat Mike affirmed that this will indeed be the band’s last-ever tour. “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” he stated. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts… With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done.”

The singer-guitarist previously declared in September that the band intended to break up after one final tour. While no further dates have been revealed, the press release does state that the final show will take place in Los Angeles in October 2024.

See the current dates for NOFX’s “Final Tour” below. Tickets will be available via the Punk in Drublic website beginning Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. PT.

NOFX “Final Tour” Dates:

04/22-23 – Austin, TX @ Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

05/13 – San Diego, CA

05/19-20 – Barcelona, ES

06/02 – Linz, AT

06/24-25 – Columbus, OH (campout)

07/22-23 – Tacoma, WA

09/16 – San Francisco, CA

09/30 – St. Petersburg, FL