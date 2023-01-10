Menu
Nothing More Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Crown the Empire and Thousand Below will provide support

nothing more 2023 tour
Nothing More, photo by Jody Domingue
January 10, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Nothing More have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album Spirits.

    Crown the Empire and Thousand Below will open most dates of the “Spirits 2023” tour, which kicks off March 31st in Richmond, Virginia, and runs through May 6th in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, Nothing More be onboard the Shiprocked Cruise at the end of January and will also appear at the Sonic Temple fest on May 28th.

    Ticket pre-sales for Nothing More’s headlining tour are now live. General sales begin Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The tour is being presented by mental health non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms (aka TWLOHA), whose Director of Outreach Chad Moses had this to say about Nothing More’s connection to the organization:

    “Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health—or about hope, or about pain—they aren’t treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community.”

    Sonic Temple 2023 lineup
    Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More

    Nothing More are touring support of their 2022 album, Spirits, which arrived on October 14th, and has yielded the Top 5 mainstream rock hit “Tired of Winning.”

    See the full list of Nothing More’s 2023 tour dates below, along with the recently unveiled lyric video for the Spirits track “Dream With Me.” Get tickets here.

    Nothing More’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Crown the Empire and Thousand Below:
    03/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    04/01 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    04/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    04/04 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
    04/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    04/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    04/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    04/11 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
    04/12 – Dubuque, AL @ Five Flags Civic Center
    04/13 – Clive, IA @ Horizons Event Center
    04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    04/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    04/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    04/21 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
    04/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
    04/25 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
    04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    04/28 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater
    04/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
    05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    05/05 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark
    05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavillion *
    05/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre *
    05/27 – Moline, IL – The Rust Belt *
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

    * = Nothing More only or festival date

    nothing more 2023 tour admat

