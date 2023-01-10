Nothing More Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Nothing More have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album Spirits.

Crown the Empire and Thousand Below will open most dates of the “Spirits 2023” tour, which kicks off March 31st in Richmond, Virginia, and runs through May 6th in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, Nothing More be onboard the Shiprocked Cruise at the end of January and will also appear at the Sonic Temple fest on May 28th.

Ticket pre-sales for Nothing More’s headlining tour are now live. General sales begin Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. local time. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

The tour is being presented by mental health non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms (aka TWLOHA), whose Director of Outreach Chad Moses had this to say about Nothing More’s connection to the organization:

“Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health—or about hope, or about pain—they aren’t treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community.”

Nothing More are touring support of their 2022 album, Spirits, which arrived on October 14th, and has yielded the Top 5 mainstream rock hit “Tired of Winning.”

See the full list of Nothing More’s 2023 tour dates below, along with the recently unveiled lyric video for the Spirits track “Dream With Me.” Get tickets here.

Nothing More’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Crown the Empire and Thousand Below:

03/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/01 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

04/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/04 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

04/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

04/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/11 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

04/12 – Dubuque, AL @ Five Flags Civic Center

04/13 – Clive, IA @ Horizons Event Center

04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

04/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/21 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater

04/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

04/25 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/28 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Theater

04/29 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark

05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavillion *

05/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre *

05/27 – Moline, IL – The Rust Belt *

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

* = Nothing More only or festival date