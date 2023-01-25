New Seinfeld Miniatures Come with Fried Chicken, Garbage-Picked Éclair

What’s the deal with Seinfeld miniatures? The new set from Fisher-Price comes with tiny toys dignified collectibles so that you can carry the denizens of Apartment 5A anywhere you go.

The Seinfeld Little People Collector’s Set has a Jerry, holding a microphone, Kramer, eating his favorite fried chicken, George, with a chocolate éclair plucked from the trash, and Elaine, who had plenty of memorable bits to choose from but instead got stuck with nothing. At least all of their hair looks fabulous, even balding George, with heads that take up approximately half of their height — all 2.5 inches of glory. Nobody’s complaining about shrinkage now.

Altogether, the quartet comes in packaging designed to evoke Seinfeld’s apartment, complete with a puffy shirt, Festivus sign, and other easter eggs. The Seinfeld miniatures retail for $24.99 and can be purchased through Amazon. It might be a great complement to that Seinfeld Lego pack from 2021, and you can check out images from the new set below.

Advertisement