NYPD Filmed Audience Leaving Drake Concert

An NYPD officer filmed the audience leaving Drake’s January 21st concert at the Apollo Theater in New York.

Cell phone footage shared on Twitter by the New York Times’s Jon Caramanica captured a uniformed officer holding a camera as the crowd filed out of the main entrance of the Apollo.

In a statement to Consequence, a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information wrote, “The officer depicted in the video is a Community Affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct’s social media team. The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events. The video will not be utilized for any other reason.”

The video stoked concerns on social media about the NYPD engaging in surveillance of hip-hop fans. New York law enforcement has at times maintained a pugnacious relationship towards the hip-hop community, relaunching the controversial “rap unit” in 2019 to monitor crime at hip-hop shows, and pressuring Rolling Loud in 2022 to drop three drill rappers from the lineup.

Drake released two albums in 2022, the dance album dance album Honestly, Nevermind and the collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss. He recently revealed a custom diamond necklace made from 42 engagement rings to celebrate all the times he thought about proposing.