Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything.

The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ticket sales begin Friday (January 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For sold out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.

“I think it comes down to passion,” said vocalist John Tardy of Obituary’s continued prolificacy and constant touring. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”

While Obituary are still going strong after more than three decades, Blood Incantation are among the younger crop of death metal bands on the scene. The Denver act rose to prominence with its 2019 sophomore album Hidden History of the Human Race and most recently released the ambient/progressive electronic EP Timewave Zero last year.

The tour’s inclusion of New York death metal vets Immolation is also noteworthy. After a five year break, the band returned with its 11th studio album Acts of God in 2022.

Below you can see the full list of Obituary’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.

Obituary’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown:

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/05 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East

05/06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

05/12 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/18 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/20 – Mesa, AZ Nile Theater

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner Music Hall

* = no Immolation