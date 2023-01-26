Menu
Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

The stacked tour package includes support form Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown

obituary 2023 tour
Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
January 26, 2023 | 12:17pm ET

    Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything.

    The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Ticket sales begin Friday (January 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For sold out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Related Video

    “I think it comes down to passion,” said vocalist John Tardy of Obituary’s continued prolificacy and constant touring. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”

    While Obituary are still going strong after more than three decades, Blood Incantation are among the younger crop of death metal bands on the scene. The Denver act rose to prominence with its 2019 sophomore album Hidden History of the Human Race and most recently released the ambient/progressive electronic EP Timewave Zero last year.

    The tour’s inclusion of New York death metal vets Immolation is also noteworthy. After a five year break, the band returned with its 11th studio album Acts of God in 2022.

    Below you can see the full list of Obituary’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.

    Obituary’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown:
    04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    04/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    05/05 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East
    05/06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
    05/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
    05/12 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    05/15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    05/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    05/18 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theatre
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    05/20 – Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
    05/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
    05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner Music Hall

    * = no Immolation

    obituary 2023 tour

