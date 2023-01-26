Obituary Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

Death metal legends Obituary have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their new album Dying of Everything.
The stacked tour package features support from Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown. Dates kick off April 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through May 28th in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ticket sales begin Friday (January 27th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For sold out shows, pick up tickets via StubHub.
“I think it comes down to passion,” said vocalist John Tardy of Obituary’s continued prolificacy and constant touring. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”
While Obituary are still going strong after more than three decades, Blood Incantation are among the younger crop of death metal bands on the scene. The Denver act rose to prominence with its 2019 sophomore album Hidden History of the Human Race and most recently released the ambient/progressive electronic EP Timewave Zero last year.
The tour’s inclusion of New York death metal vets Immolation is also noteworthy. After a five year break, the band returned with its 11th studio album Acts of God in 2022.
Below you can see the full list of Obituary’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.
Obituary’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Blood Incantation, Immolation, and Ingrown:
04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/05 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East
05/06 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
05/12 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
05/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/18 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/20 – Mesa, AZ Nile Theater
05/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner Music Hall
* = no Immolation