2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List, Updating Live

The 2023 Academy Award nominations are likely to contain some big snubs and surprises, as 2022 was a year filled with independent successes, huge blockbuster movies that are vying for the attention of Oscar, and more than one story of a long-beloved actor who may finally getting their due.

Will Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh make history with a nomination for Lead Actress? Will her co-star Ke Huy Quan also receive his due? Will Top Gun: Maverick not just break the sound barrier, but launch Tom Cruise into the Lead Actor competition alongside likely nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)? Will Avatar: The Way of Water follow in the footsteps of its predecessor with a Best Picture nomination? Will the Academy remember that The Woman King came out last year, and that it totally rules?

As you read this, we’re minutes away from getting the answers to those questions and a whole lot more: The fate of the Cate Blanchett-starring TÁR, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion, Baz Luhrman’s Elvis, Indian thrill ride RRR, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will also be known after these announcements.

Wild moments might be in store, including a potentially epic showdown in the Best Original Song category between Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga — all of which will come to a head when the 95th annual Academy Awards are handed out on Sunday, March 12th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This article will be updated live as Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announce the nominees on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. You can watch the announcement below: