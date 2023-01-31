Menu
OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Including shows at SXSW and a four-night run in their native San Francisco

OSEES, photo by Titouan Massé
January 31, 2023 | 5:31pm ET

    OSEES have significantly expanded their 2023 tour. In addition to imminent dates in Australia and Europe, the veteran rockers have announced a new run across North America that begins this summer.

    John Dwyer and company will head down under next month, then head over to Austin for South by Southwest in April. They’ve got a few standalone dates in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City before their European tour begins in May, and then in June their new North American trek begins in earnest.

    OSEES will play the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on June 22nd, and after a few more shows in Canada, they’ll head down to their native San Francisco for a four-date run from September 3rd to 6th. From there, they’ll head up the West Coast before circling the US, wrapping up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 3rd. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Straight Arrows, The Blinds, Modal Melodies, and R.M.F.C.

    Related Video

    The band’s previously announced tour dates are on sale now, while tickets to the new North American concerts open to the public Friday, February 3rd. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Back in August, OSEES released their latest album, A Foul Form. In a Consequence exclusive, the band shared the Origins of the record’s title track.

    OSEES 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Princess Theatre *
    02/04 — Maroochydore, AUS @ Eleven – Sunshine Coast *
    02/05 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Miami Marketta *
    02/08 — Fremantle, AUS @ Freo Social
    02/10 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom ^
    02/11 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom $
    02/15 — Sydney, AUS @ The Factory !
    03/14 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
    03/15 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
    04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Viper Room
    05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    05/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruit Market
    05/22 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
    05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
    05/27 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    05/28 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    05/30 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    05/31 — Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
    06/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    06/23 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
    06/25 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$
    08/25 — Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
    09/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    09/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    09/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    09/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    09/18 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    09/20 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/26 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/03 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

    * = w/ Straight Arrows
    ^ = w/ The Blinds
    $ = w/ Modal Melodies
    ! = w/ R.M.F.C.

