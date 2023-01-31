OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

OSEES have significantly expanded their 2023 tour. In addition to imminent dates in Australia and Europe, the veteran rockers have announced a new run across North America that begins this summer.

John Dwyer and company will head down under next month, then head over to Austin for South by Southwest in April. They’ve got a few standalone dates in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City before their European tour begins in May, and then in June their new North American trek begins in earnest.

OSEES will play the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on June 22nd, and after a few more shows in Canada, they’ll head down to their native San Francisco for a four-date run from September 3rd to 6th. From there, they’ll head up the West Coast before circling the US, wrapping up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 3rd. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Straight Arrows, The Blinds, Modal Melodies, and R.M.F.C.

Advertisement

Related Video

The band’s previously announced tour dates are on sale now, while tickets to the new North American concerts open to the public Friday, February 3rd. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

Back in August, OSEES released their latest album, A Foul Form. In a Consequence exclusive, the band shared the Origins of the record’s title track.

OSEES 2023 Tour Dates:

02/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Princess Theatre *

02/04 — Maroochydore, AUS @ Eleven – Sunshine Coast *

02/05 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Miami Marketta *

02/08 — Fremantle, AUS @ Freo Social

02/10 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom ^

02/11 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom $

02/15 — Sydney, AUS @ The Factory !

03/14 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW

03/15 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW

03/16 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW

04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Viper Room

05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruit Market

05/22 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

05/27 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/28 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/30 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

05/31 — Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

06/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/23 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

06/25 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$

08/25 — Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

09/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/18 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/20 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/26 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/03 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Advertisement

* = w/ Straight Arrows

^ = w/ The Blinds

$ = w/ Modal Melodies

! = w/ R.M.F.C.