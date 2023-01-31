OSEES Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

OSEES have significantly expanded their 2023 tour. In addition to imminent dates in Australia and Europe, the veteran rockers have announced a new run across North America that begins this summer.
John Dwyer and company will head down under next month, then head over to Austin for South by Southwest in April. They’ve got a few standalone dates in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City before their European tour begins in May, and then in June their new North American trek begins in earnest.
OSEES will play the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on June 22nd, and after a few more shows in Canada, they’ll head down to their native San Francisco for a four-date run from September 3rd to 6th. From there, they’ll head up the West Coast before circling the US, wrapping up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 3rd. Throughout, they’ll be supported by Straight Arrows, The Blinds, Modal Melodies, and R.M.F.C.
The band’s previously announced tour dates are on sale now, while tickets to the new North American concerts open to the public Friday, February 3rd. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
Back in August, OSEES released their latest album, A Foul Form. In a Consequence exclusive, the band shared the Origins of the record’s title track.
OSEES 2023 Tour Dates:
02/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Princess Theatre *
02/04 — Maroochydore, AUS @ Eleven – Sunshine Coast *
02/05 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Miami Marketta *
02/08 — Fremantle, AUS @ Freo Social
02/10 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom ^
02/11 — Melbourne, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom $
02/15 — Sydney, AUS @ The Factory !
03/14 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
03/15 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
03/16 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – SXSW
04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Viper Room
05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/18 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruit Market
05/22 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
05/27 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
05/28 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
05/30 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
05/31 — Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
06/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/23 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
06/25 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda w/ Hot Garbage and Tha Retail Simp$
08/25 — Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
09/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/08 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/18 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/20 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/26 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/03 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
* = w/ Straight Arrows
^ = w/ The Blinds
$ = w/ Modal Melodies
! = w/ R.M.F.C.