Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash “The Surgeon”: Stream

The veteran New Jersey thrashers' 20th studio LP will arrive on April 14th

Overkill new album 2023
Overkill, courtesy of Nuclear Blast
January 27, 2023 | 1:08pm ET

    Legendary New Jersey thrash band Overkill have announced their 20th studio album, Scorched, set to arrive April 14th via Nuclear Blast Records.

    In advance of the LP, Overkill have released the first single, the pummeling track “The Surgeon.” The song is classic Overkill, with sharp shredding, pounding rhythms and dark, murky bass tones.

    Regarding the new album, Overkill singer Bobby Blitz stated, “Man, it seems like for F-in ever since we chatted!!!! Ha! I tell you what, this is the longest ever between Overkill releases, Feb ’19 to April ’23.”

    He added, “For me, it became my ‘peterpandemic’ go-to. I wrote my part, tore it down, then again and again. I found myself still changing parts while Colin was mixing! It became the normal in a very abnormal time, sanity amongst the insanity. Somewhere in Scorched that is all reflected, a common thread, it is the place I went to get what I needed, maybe what “we” needed. It’s different, that’s for sure an old-school approach/mix in a modern world….was it worth the wait? You tell me…….see ya on the road! Horns up!”

    For Scorched, band members recorded on their own, with the final mix headed up by Colin Richardson and assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Vocal production assistance came from Johnny Rodd, and mastering was handled by Maor Appelbaum. Travis Smith created the album artwork.

    Overkill will head overseas this spring for their “Killconsfest” European tour in support of the new album. Find the tour dates and more information here.

    Check out the visualizer for “The Surgeon,” as well as the album art and tracklist for Scorched below. Pre-order the album here.

    Scorched Artwork:

    Overkill Scorched Album Cover

    Overkill Scorched Album Cover

    Scorched Tracklist:
    01. Scorched
    02. Goin’ Home
    03. The Surgeon
    04. Twist OF The Wick
    05. Wicked Place
    06. Won’t Be Comin Back
    07. Fever
    08. Harder They Fall
    09. Know Her Name
    10. Bag O’ Bones

Consequence
