Owen Roizman, The Exorcist Cinematographer, Dead at 86

The five-time Oscar nominee also worked on films like The French Connection and Network

Owen Roizman
Owen Roizman, photo via The Academy
January 7, 2023 | 9:09pm ET

    Owen Roizman, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer known for films such as The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Network, has died at the age of 86.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roizman passed away on Friday, January 6th, after spending several months in hospice care.

    Roizman was the recipient of five Oscar nominations for films The French Connection (1971), The Exorcist (1973), Network (1976), Tootsie (1982), and Wyatt Earp (1994). In 2017, he was further recognized with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.

    His résumé also included films such as The Heartbreak Kid (1972), Three Days of the Condor (1975), Absence of Malice (1981), True Confessions (1981), The Addams Family (1991), and Grand Canyon (1991).

    Between 2002 and 2011, Roizman served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, representing the Cinematographers Branch. He also served as American Society of Cinematographers from 1997 to 1998.

