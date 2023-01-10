Menu
Pamela Anderson Tries to "Survive" in Trailer for New Doc Pamela, a love story: Watch

Due on Netflix January 31st

pamela a love story documentary trailer watch stream netflix pamela anderson
Pamela, a love story (Netflix)
January 10, 2023 | 11:54am ET

    Netflix has shared the official trailer for Pamela, a love story, which finds Pamela Anderson grappling with the news coverage that defined her and wondering, “Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story?” The film premieres January 31st.

    Directed by Ryan White, the new documentary traces the path of a “small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother,” according to an official logline.

    In the first trailer, the word Anderson keeps turning to is “survive.” Referencing the renewed interest in her sex tape following the Hulu series Pam & Tommyshe says, “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.” Later, she says, “I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

    The documentary also shows dance rehearsals, possibly for her Broadway turn her in Chicago, and focuses on the mockery she endured in the ’90s, including an interviewer who asks, “Did you want to be a serious actress?” and then laughs when Anderson replies, “I am a serious actress.” Check out the trailer below.

