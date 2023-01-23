Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on Set of Home Improvement

In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.

Anderson appeared on the first two seasons of Home Improvement as Lisa, Binford’s first “Tool Girl.” At the time of the alleged incident Anderson was 23 years old and Allen was 37.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson wrote in her memoir Love, Pamela (via Variety).

Allen denied the claim, saying in a statement to Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Love, Pamela is due out on January 31st (pre-orders are ongoing). That same day HBO will release a companion documentary called Pamela, a love story.