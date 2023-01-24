Menu
Panic! At the Disco Break Up

The band will call it quits after their upcoming Europe shows

Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, photo by Samantha Saturday
January 24, 2023 | 9:31am ET

    Panic! At the Disco are calling it quits. After a nearly two-decade run, bandleader Brendon Urie announced today that the group would break up following their forthcoming European tour.

    “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” Urie wrote in a statement on Panic!’s social media. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

    The post continued: “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. [My wife] Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

    Urie concluded the post: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you… I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.” Check out the Instagram post below.

    Urie formed Panic! At the Disco as a high schooler in 2004 with guitarist Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith; their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out arrived the following year. After a few lineup changes across their following three albums, the band had essentially become Urie’s solo project by their 2016 LP Death of a Bachelor. Last August, Panic! shared what will be their final studio album, Viva Las Vengeance

    Panic!’s last run of tour dates begins February 20th in Vienna and will conclude on March 10th in Manchester. If you need to catch them for one last hurrah, head over to StubHub for tickets.

