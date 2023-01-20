Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour with Lamb of God

The new incarnation of Pantera will embark on a full-scale North American tour. The legendary metal band has announced an extensive run of headlining dates, with Lamb of God as direct support.

The headlining outing kicks off July 28th in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and runs through a September 15th concert in Bristow, Virginia. The run of shows are in addition to the previously announced 2023-2024 dates supporting Metallica.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 27th, via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, January 26th (using the code SOUND). Fans can alternatively pick up tickets via StubHub.

Pantera’s revamped lineup includes classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante. The latter two are filling the shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

In December, Pantera played a run of Latin American shows and festival dates, marking the band’s first shows in 21 years.

Prior to the headlining tour, Pantera will perform at the US festivals Welcome to Rockville (May 20th), Rock Fest (July 13th), and Inkcarcerceration (July 15th). During and after the headlining run, they’ll appear at Rocklahoma (September 3rd), Blue Ridge Rock Fest (September 10th), Louder Than Life (September 23rd), and Aftershock (October 7th).

Lamb of God, meanwhile, were named Consequence‘s 2022 Heavy Band of the Year.

See Pantera’s full slate of North American tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Pantera 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates:

2023:

05/20 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *

07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration *

07/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake !

07/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center !

07/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater #

08/02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion !

08/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

08/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium !

08/06 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain !

08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !

08/09 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater !

08/11 – Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium ^

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !

08/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !

08/17 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena !

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

08/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre !

08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre !

08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^

09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma *

09/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater !

09/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion !

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre !

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !

09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live !

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center ^

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field ^

2024:

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium ^

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^

! = Lamb of God supports

* = festival date

^ = opening for Metallica

# = support act TBD