Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez Paramore now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”

The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.

This is the latest single off their upcoming album This Is Why, due out February 10th via Atlantic Records, following, “The News” and the title track, which we named No. 1 on our Top 50 Songs of 2022 list. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

You’ll be able to hear “C’est Comme Ça” live on Paramore’s upcoming 2023 tour that features special guests Foals, Bloc Party, and more. The band will also support Taylor Swift as part of “The Eras Tour” and they’ll make stops at festivals including Hangout Festival, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. Tickets are available here.