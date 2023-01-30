Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

The elusive, anonymous Korean artist returns with their third full-length

Advertisement
Parannoul After the magic stream preorder
Parannoul’s After the Magic, artwork by Parannoul and Sarah Alvarez
January 29, 2023 | 7:54pm ET

    파란노을 (Parannoul) has unveiled their third full-length LP, After the Magic via Topshelf Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Announced just over a week before its release by the anonymous, Seoul-based indie rock artist, After the Magic follows 2021’s To See the Next Part of the Dream. It was helmed by Parannoul and South Korean producer eeajik, and features contributions from fellow South Korean artists like Della Zyr, Fin Fior, and Asian Glow, who previously collaborated on 2021’s split album Downfall of the Neon Youth and 2022’s duet EP, Paraglow. Violinist Rei Miyamoto of the Japanese rock band Vampillia is also credited with strings and strings arrangements throughout.

    In a statement, Parannoul called After the Magic “not what you expected, but what I always wanted” and extended their “thanks to people all over the world for the help.” They also shed a bit more light on the project’s origin, sharing, “I’m always afraid when what I have now will disappear and when people will leave me. I think these are some kind of magic, that will shine bright for a while and then lights out, like nothing happened. This is an album that I made with my dreams I dreamed after my 2nd album.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After the Magic was preceded by the shimmery, shoegaze single “We Shine at Night” in early January. The digital debut will be followed by a physical release expected to launch in April, with pre-orders for vinyl, CD, and cassette copies ongoing.

    In the meantime, check out where Parannoul’s To See the Next Part of the Dream placed among our Top 15 Emo Albums of the Last 15 Years.

    After the Magic Artwork:

    parannoul new album after the magic stream

    After the Magic Tracklist:
    01. Polaris (북극성)
    02. Insomnia (불면증)
    03. Arrival (도착)
    04. We Shine at Night (우리는 밤이 되면 빛난다)
    05. Parade
    06. Sketchbook (스케치북)
    07. Imagination
    08. Sound Inside Me, Waves Inside You
    09. Blossom (개화)
    10. After the Magic

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

Bluey Dance Mode new album artwork tracklist song stream

Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

January 27, 2023

Overkill new album 2023

Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash "The Surgeon": Stream

January 27, 2023

Ben Gibbard Shrinking Title Theme Frightening Fishes new song Jason Segel Harrison Ford

Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford's Shrinking: Stream

January 27, 2023

Green Day Nimrod 25th anniversary edition box set billie joe armstrong tickets stream buy preorder tour good riddance time of your life

Green Day Reveal Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Music: Stream

January 27, 2023

sombr weak

Singer-Songwriter sombr Signs to Warner Records, Drops New Single "weak": Exclusive

January 27, 2023

Zach Bryan Maggie Rogers Dawns new song stream

Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song "Dawns": Stream

January 27, 2023

gorillaz silent running new song stream listen Adeleye Omotayo

Gorillaz Drop New Song "Silent Running" Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter