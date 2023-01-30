파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

파란노을 (Parannoul) has unveiled their third full-length LP, After the Magic via Topshelf Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Announced just over a week before its release by the anonymous, Seoul-based indie rock artist, After the Magic follows 2021’s To See the Next Part of the Dream. It was helmed by Parannoul and South Korean producer eeajik, and features contributions from fellow South Korean artists like Della Zyr, Fin Fior, and Asian Glow, who previously collaborated on 2021’s split album Downfall of the Neon Youth and 2022’s duet EP, Paraglow. Violinist Rei Miyamoto of the Japanese rock band Vampillia is also credited with strings and strings arrangements throughout.

In a statement, Parannoul called After the Magic “not what you expected, but what I always wanted” and extended their “thanks to people all over the world for the help.” They also shed a bit more light on the project’s origin, sharing, “I’m always afraid when what I have now will disappear and when people will leave me. I think these are some kind of magic, that will shine bright for a while and then lights out, like nothing happened. This is an album that I made with my dreams I dreamed after my 2nd album.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After the Magic was preceded by the shimmery, shoegaze single “We Shine at Night” in early January. The digital debut will be followed by a physical release expected to launch in April, with pre-orders for vinyl, CD, and cassette copies ongoing.

In the meantime, check out where Parannoul’s To See the Next Part of the Dream placed among our Top 15 Emo Albums of the Last 15 Years.

After the Magic Artwork:

After the Magic Tracklist:

01. Polaris (북극성)

02. Insomnia (불면증)

03. Arrival (도착)

04. We Shine at Night (우리는 밤이 되면 빛난다)

05. Parade

06. Sketchbook (스케치북)

07. Imagination

08. Sound Inside Me, Waves Inside You

09. Blossom (개화)

10. After the Magic