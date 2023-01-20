파란노을 (Parannoul) Announces New Album After the Magic

파란노을 (Parannoul), the elusive, anonymous Korean artist who’s become a cult favorite with extremely online indie rock fans, is returning this month with a new full-length album. After the Magic is out January 28th with physicals distributed by Topshelf Records.

In typical Parannoul fashion, there’s not much we know about this new record right now. All the musician has said about the project is: “This album is not what you expected, but what I always wanted.” Will it be their usual breed of fuzzy, mathy, shoegaze-infused emo? We have no idea! Exciting!

Sign up over at Topshelf’s website to be notified whenever physical LPs of After the Magic by Parannoul are available to pre-order. See the artwork for the album below.

Before After the Magic comes out, revisit To See the Next Part of the Dream, Parannoul’s great 2021 breakout album.

After the Magic Artwork: