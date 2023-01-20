Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

파란노을 (Parannoul) Announces New Album After the Magic

Coming January 28th

Advertisement
Parannoul’s After the Magic artwork
Follow
January 20, 2023 | 4:11pm ET

    파란노을 (Parannoul), the elusive, anonymous Korean artist who’s become a cult favorite with extremely online indie rock fans, is returning this month with a new full-length album. After the Magic is out January 28th with physicals distributed by Topshelf Records.

    In typical Parannoul fashion, there’s not much we know about this new record right now. All the musician has said about the project is: “This album is not what you expected, but what I always wanted.” Will it be their usual breed of fuzzy, mathy, shoegaze-infused emo? We have no idea! Exciting!

    Sign up over at Topshelf’s website to be notified whenever physical LPs of After the Magic by Parannoul are available to pre-order. See the artwork for the album below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Before After the Magic comes out, revisit To See the Next Part of the Dream, Parannoul’s great 2021 breakout album.

    After the Magic Artwork:

    parannoul new album after the magic announce indie rock emo shoegaze music news

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Boldy James Indiana Jones RichGains new album stream

Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

January 20, 2023

Jesus Piece new album

Jesus Piece Announce New Album ...So Unknown, Unleash "Gates of Horn": Stream

January 20, 2023

Biig Piig Bubblegum debut new mixtape album stream

Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

January 20, 2023

Last in Line new album

Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single "Ghost Town": Stream

January 20, 2023

Rival Sons new albums and song

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single "Rapture": Stream

January 20, 2023

dolly parton debbie harry cyndi lauper 80 for brady gonna be you country pop music eighties collaboration music news

Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Team Up for New Song "Gonna Be You": Stream

January 20, 2023

Bjork Shygirl Sega Bodega Ovule Remix stream single

Björk Unveils "Ovule" Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream

January 20, 2023

ice spice like new ep stream munch bikini bottom in ha mood

Ice Spice Surprise Drops Debut EP Like...?: Stream

January 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

파란노을 (Parannoul) Announces New Album After the Magic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter