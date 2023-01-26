Menu
The Party Down Caterers Are Not Having Fun Yet in Official Trailer: Watch

Arriving February 24th on STARZ

party down official trailer watch adam scott ken marino jane lynch martin starr megan mulaley
Party Down (STARZ)
January 26, 2023 | 11:42am ET

    “Are we having fun yet?” has always felt like more threat than question in Party Down, and that’s truer than ever in the official trailer for the revival, which finds the old catering gang older, no wiser, and wearing the desperation of their 40s alongside their tried-and-true pink bowties. Over a decade after Seasons 1 and 2 ended, Season 3 comes to STARZ on February 24th.

    The sequel series returns the now all-star cast of Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally, as well as adding new talent in the form of Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao, plus James Marsden as a recurring guest star.

    “Now it’s a Party Down reunion!” Kyle (Hansen) says to open the trailer, followed quickly by a sarcastic, “Just what everyone’s dying for,” from Roman (Starr). Marino’s Ron Donald is apparently living in the Party Down van, while Henry (Scott) is closer to an existential crisis than ever, especially as he’s continually reminded of his old beer commercial while being sucked back into the catering life. “This is now how I envisioned my 40’s,” he says, shortly after putting the uniform back on.

    Guest stars this season include Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman , Dan Bakkedahl, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy. Check out the trailer below.

