Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Nearly Hit by a Car While Recreating Abbey Road Album Cover: Watch

The incident almost relaunched the long-dormant "Paul Is Dead" urban legend

Advertisement
Paul McCartney nearly hit by a car
Paul McCartney via @AbbeyRoad’s Twitter
January 29, 2023 | 5:22pm ET

    Sir Paul McCartney was nearly downed by an impatient driver while trying to reenact the photoshoot for The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover outside of the titular music studio in London.

    In a clip from the new Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing and shared by the historic studio’s social accounts, The Beatles star attempts to use the crosswalk outside the band’s former recording space in an effort to reclaim his spot in the classic lineup – albeit with shoes, this time. However, it appears that in the intervening five decades since the original photo was taken, patience for pedestrians hoping to recreate the Fab Four’s famous stride has dwindled to the point that even Macca has to watch where he’s going.

    The 80-year old artist responded to the near-miss with his characteristic whimsy, first with an exaggerated flinch as the car passed, then later by feigning a full-on fall as he smiled to the camera. Watch the video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though he was ultimately able to cross without injury, the mere connection between Paul McCartney and potential car accident is enough to reactivate believers in the long-dormant “Paul Is Dead” urban legend, one of rock music’s biggest mysteries. It alleges that Paul McCartney was killed in a car crash in 1966 and subsequently replaced by a lookalike named Billy Shears. Alas, conspiracy theorists will have to accept that whoever has been assuming McCartney’s identity for all these years does indeed make the crossing safely.

    If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Paul’s daughter Mary McCartney, debuted on Disney+ in late 2022. It celebrates the recording studio’s 90th anniversary and features exclusive performance footage and interviews with fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, and more. Check out our five takeaways from the documentary here.

    Looking ahead, McCartney is set to release a new photography book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, on June 13th with pre-orders ongoing. He was also recently named as one of the collaborators on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album along with Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Robert and Toyah perform Motley Crue

Robert Fripp and Toyah "Shout at the Devil" with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

January 29, 2023

adele grammys

Adele Confirms She'll Be at the Grammys: "Whoever Started That Rumor Is a Dickhead"

January 28, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine of Television

Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73

January 28, 2023

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

rick ross teslas police government autopilot

Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police

January 27, 2023

Silent Running Gorillaz

Song of the Week: Gorillaz Dazzle on the Hypnotic "Silent Running" with Adeleye Omotayo

January 27, 2023

harry styles rips pants onstage pop music news funny video watch

Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Nearly Hit by a Car While Recreating Abbey Road Album Cover: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter