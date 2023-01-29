Sir Paul McCartney was nearly downed by an impatient driver while trying to reenact the photoshoot for The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover outside of the titular music studio in London.

In a clip from the new Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing and shared by the historic studio’s social accounts, The Beatles star attempts to use the crosswalk outside the band’s former recording space in an effort to reclaim his spot in the classic lineup – albeit with shoes, this time. However, it appears that in the intervening five decades since the original photo was taken, patience for pedestrians hoping to recreate the Fab Four’s famous stride has dwindled to the point that even Macca has to watch where he’s going.

The 80-year old artist responded to the near-miss with his characteristic whimsy, first with an exaggerated flinch as the car passed, then later by feigning a full-on fall as he smiled to the camera. Watch the video below.

Though he was ultimately able to cross without injury, the mere connection between Paul McCartney and potential car accident is enough to reactivate believers in the long-dormant “Paul Is Dead” urban legend, one of rock music’s biggest mysteries. It alleges that Paul McCartney was killed in a car crash in 1966 and subsequently replaced by a lookalike named Billy Shears. Alas, conspiracy theorists will have to accept that whoever has been assuming McCartney’s identity for all these years does indeed make the crossing safely.

If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Paul’s daughter Mary McCartney, debuted on Disney+ in late 2022. It celebrates the recording studio’s 90th anniversary and features exclusive performance footage and interviews with fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, and more. Check out our five takeaways from the documentary here.

Looking ahead, McCartney is set to release a new photography book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, on June 13th with pre-orders ongoing. He was also recently named as one of the collaborators on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album along with Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, and more.