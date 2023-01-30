Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon

For one night only while The Roots attend the Grammys

Advertisement
Paul Shaffer World's Most Dangerous Band The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon The Roots
Paul Shaffer (photo courtesy of CBS) and Questlove (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Follow
January 30, 2023 | 12:57pm ET

    Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band are returning to NBC for the first time in 30 years to fill in for The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The special one-night event will take place this Friday, February 3rd while The Roots are in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    From 1982 to 1993, Shaffer headed the in-house band for Late Night with David Letterman before the show moved to CBS and aired opposite Jay Leno’s The Tonight Show as the newly titled Late Show with David Letterman. Also rechristened as CBS Orchestra due to a naming rights dispute with NBC, the band remained with Letterman until the late night host retired in 2015. The group was able to reclaim the World’s Most Dangerous Band moniker after Late Show ended because NBC had abandoned its trademark claim.

    “Paul Shaffer is one of the most important musical figures in late night history,” Fallon said in a statement. “From SNL to Letterman, he’s done it all. I’m beyond honored and excited that they’re getting the band back together.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With a rotating lineup over the years, Shaffer told Rolling Stone he’s still sorting out who will be playing on Fallon. “We are still working on that, since people seem to be in four opposite corners of the world,” he said. “I do have the great Felicia Collins on guitar and the great Anton Fig on drums.”

    The Roots have been with Fallon dating back to the 2009 debut of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and became the house band for The Tonight Show when he took over in February 2014 from Jay Leno.

    The 2023 Grammys go down this Sunday, February 5th. See all the nominees here and find out all the performers and presenters ahead of the ceremony.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

Super Bowl 2023 performance Rihanna Chris Stapleton Sheryl Lee Ralph Babyface LVII Arizona coda halftime show national anthem

Super Bowl 2023: Everything to Know About the Halftime Show and National Anthem Performances

January 30, 2023

Milwaukee Metal Fest

Milwaukee Metal Fest Returns in 2023 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

January 30, 2023

"Where's the rage?" Nick Cave "changed after my first son died" quote red hand files death jethro lazenby

"Where's the Rage?" Nick Cave "Changed After My First Son Died"

January 30, 2023

shania twain covid hospital interview country pop music news

Shania Twain Recalls "Very Scary" Airlift to Hospital with COVID

January 30, 2023

Jaarfar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Michael Jackson's Nephew to Star in Biopic from Director Antoine Fuqua [Updated]

January 30, 2023

mars volta 2023 tour

The Mars Volta Announce May 2023 US Tour

January 30, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death

January 30, 2023

noah weiland goodbye good riddance

Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single "Goodbye & Good Riddance": Stream

January 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band to Fill In for The Roots on Jimmy Fallon

Menu Shop Search Newsletter