Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive

This exclusive clip from Episode 5 features the star's social media strategy for success

Paul T. Goldman
Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)
January 13, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.

    It turns out that Twitter played a big role in making the connection between the two men — though, as the clip reveals, Woliner wasn’t the only person Goldman contacted about his story. Not only do we get to see his intense methodology in action, but we also see Goldman try to pull Woliner out from behind the camera, as the series proceeds to get even more meta than before.

    Existing somewhere in the space between scripted and unscripted, Paul T. Goldman is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with appearances from Frank Grillo, Rosanna Arquette, W. Earl Brown, Melinda McGraw, and Dennis Haysbert. For more, check out our review of the first five episodes — Episode 5 premieres this Sunday on Peacock, with the season finale premiering the week following.

Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive

