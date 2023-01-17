Menu
Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend

The tour celebrates 25 years of It's Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control

Pedro the Lion, photo by Ryan Russell
January 17, 2023 | 2:39pm ET

    Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control.

    The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, before wrapping June 30th in Pedro the Lion’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Bazan will be supported by Erik Walters. Check out the full list of dates below.

    ickets go on sale January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seats through the usual suspects like Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Last year, Pedro the Lion returned with the surprise album Havasufor which Bazan spoke to Consequence about the power of the subconscious.

    Pedro the Lion 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/11 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    04/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
    04/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    04/14 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
    04/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    04/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
    04/18 — New Orleans ,LA @ Toulouse
    04/19 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    04/21 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
    04/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
    04/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
    04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    04/25 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
    04/27 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
    04/28 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    05/01 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/03 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
    05/04 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    05/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    05/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    05/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi
    05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    05/26 — St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
    05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
    05/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    06/18 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    06/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    06/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    06/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation
    06/25 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    06/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    06/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

