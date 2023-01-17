Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend

Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control.

The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, before wrapping June 30th in Pedro the Lion’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Bazan will be supported by Erik Walters. Check out the full list of dates below.

ickets go on sale January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seats through the usual suspects like Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

Last year, Pedro the Lion returned with the surprise album Havasu, for which Bazan spoke to Consequence about the power of the subconscious.

Pedro the Lion 2023 Tour Dates:

04/11 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

04/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

04/14 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

04/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

04/18 — New Orleans ,LA @ Toulouse

04/19 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

04/21 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

04/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

04/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/25 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/27 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

04/28 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/01 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/03 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

05/04 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi

05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/26 — St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo

05/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

06/18 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation

06/25 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s