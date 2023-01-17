Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend

Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control.
The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, before wrapping June 30th in Pedro the Lion’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Bazan will be supported by Erik Walters. Check out the full list of dates below.
ickets go on sale January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seats through the usual suspects like Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
Last year, Pedro the Lion returned with the surprise album Havasu, for which Bazan spoke to Consequence about the power of the subconscious.
Pedro the Lion 2023 Tour Dates:
04/11 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
04/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
04/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
04/14 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
04/15 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
04/18 — New Orleans ,LA @ Toulouse
04/19 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
04/21 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
04/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Social
04/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
04/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/25 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/27 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
04/28 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/01 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/03 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
05/04 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi
05/24 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/26 — St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
05/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
06/18 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
06/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation
06/25 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s