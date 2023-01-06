Menu
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream

The first single from Gabriel's upcoming album i/o

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023
Peter Gabriel, photo courtesy of artist
January 6, 2023 | 12:35am ET

    Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years.

    “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).

    In a statement, Gabriel said that the song “is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

    While a release date for i/o is still forthcoming, Gabriel has already announced a supporting tour. “The i/o Tour” consists of 22 shows across the UK and Europe between May and June. Get details here.

    Last year, Gabriel collaborated with Arcade Fire on the song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion),” contributed music to an Earth Day charity album curated by Eno, and covered “Here It Is” for a Leonard Cohen tribute album.

     

