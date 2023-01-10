Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April.

The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.

Check out their full 2023 itinerary below. Tickets to the new shows go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT, and a ticket request period is open now through the band’s website. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Related Video

Phish 2023 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl