Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing Tomb Raider Series for Amazon

Based on the popular video game-turned-film adaptations

phoebe waller bridge tomb raider series amazon in development tv news
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, photo via National Theatre Live/Joan Marcus
January 27, 2023 | 5:41pm ET

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write an upcoming series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie Tomb Raider for Amazon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

    Waller-Bridge, best known as the force behind Amazon’s hit black comedy Fleabag, will write the scripts for the series, though she doesn’t plan to star. The 2001 and 2018 film entries in the franchise starred Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as its protagonist, the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft.

    The Tomb Raider series is currently in development, and it’s the latest project to come from Waller-Bridge, who just renewed a whopping three-year deal Amazon. After that, she’s also working on an adaptation of Claudia Lux’s novel Sign Here, with Lux attached to write the script.

    Waller-Bridge was set to work on Amazon’s adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside Donald Glover, though she eventually departed. As far as projects in front of the camera, she will also appear in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 as Helena, Indy’s god-daughter.

