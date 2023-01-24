Menu
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

The UK heavy psych act also share the video for new song "Ultimate Hammer"

pigs x7 us tour 2023
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, photo by Ania Shrimpton
January 24, 2023 | 10:57am ET

    Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, aka Pigs x7, have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, Land of Sleeper, arriving February 17th.

    The outing kicks off with a March 11th gig at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York, followed by an appearance in SXSW in Austin, Texas. From there, they’ll hit the West Coast and then make their way back to the East Coast, wrapping up with an April 4th show at New York City’s Mercury Lounge on April 4th. They’ll be joined by Richard Dawson, who will be playing his first-ever US tour dates.

    Pick up tickets via venue websites via this location. For sold out shows, head to StubHub.

    Along with the tour announcement, Pigs x7 dropped the video for “Ultimate Hammer” — the second single from Land of Sleeper. The track is built around heavy fuzzed-out riffs, with the band shifting between chunky grooves and slow, sludgy doom. The bellowed vocals of frontman Matt Baty are as expressive as they are ominous, recalling those found on Sleep’s masterpiece Dopesmoker.

    “Everything at the moment feels like it’s moving at one hell of a speed,” Baty commented via a press release. “Momentous events pass by in the blink of an eye while we try to keep our heads steady on a planet spinning roughly 1,000 miles per hour. Maybe it’s always been this way but it sure is hard not to feel dizzy. What a time to be alive.”

    You can pre-order Land of Sleeper here. See the full list of 2023 tour dates and stream “Ultimate Hammer” below.

    Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
    03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
    03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    03/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    03/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    03/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
    03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    03/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    03/31 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
    04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    04/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9
    04/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

