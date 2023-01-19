Menu
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set

Featuring a fresh remaster of the classic album as well as Live At Wembley Empire Pool

Pink Floyd 1973
Pink Floyd, photo via Hipgnosis
January 19, 2023 | 9:41am ET

    Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moonone of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023.

    The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on CD and vinyl, as well as Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. Also included is a recording of The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 on CD, vinyl, and Blu-Ray, plus a hardcover book featuring rare and previously unseen photographs of the band from 1972-1975. Pre-orders for the box set are now ongoing.

    Both The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool and the hardcover book will also receive standalone releases on March 24th.

    To further celebrate the milestone anniversary, a special playback of The Dark Side of the Moon will be shown at planetariums across the globe beginning in March. The event is a nod to the album’s 1973 premiere held at the London Planetarium. Fans are encouraged to reach out to their local planetarium for more details.

    Back in December, Pink Floyd released 18 Dark Side of the Moon-era live albums on streaming services.

    The Dark Side of the Moon Box Set

